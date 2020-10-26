arnold schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery

LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.



"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryu.s. & worldpoliticsotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
Lebron, Schwarzenegger among SoCal fire evacuees
Gov. Newsom announces Cal Fire investment to help fight wildfires
WATCH: Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman
102-year-old woman facing eviction in Southern California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power Shutoffs: Dangerous winds trigger massive outages
Our America: Living While Black
Firefighters battle wind-whipped brush fires in Bay Area
LIVE: Track winds on Live Doppler 7
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Napa County
High fire danger: East Bay residents urged to pre-evacuate
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous winds trigger high fire danger
Santa Rosa residents brace for strong winds, elevated fire risk
Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage
Pope Fire burning in Napa Co. is 100% contained, CAL FIRE says
Man shot after pointing gun at San Leandro police, officers say
More TOP STORIES News