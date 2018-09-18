ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sean Penn: Much of #MeToo movement divides men and women

Sean Penn says much of the spirit of the #MeToo movement is to "divide men and women." (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Sean Penn says much of the spirit of the #MeToo movement is to "divide men and women."

Penn appeared Monday in an interview with the co-star of the new Hulu show "The First" on NBC's "Today " show. Natascha McElhone said her character is informed by the movement.

Penn disagreed. The two-time Oscar winner says he's "very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed onto in great stridency and rage and without nuance."

Penn says he thinks "it's too black and white." He says it's "really good to just slow down."

"The First" centers on a mission to Mars. The president of the United States and three of the five astronauts are women.

