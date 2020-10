AMA nominations 2020: See the list of American Music Awards nominees

EMBED >More News Videos Taylor Swift made history at the 2019 American Music Awards, shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins on the same night she was named Artist of the Decade. Including her Artist of the Decade honor, Swift now has 29 AMAs.

Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd will fight it out for Artist of the Year at the 2020 American Music Awards.Nominees in the top category were announced live Monday morning on "Good Morning America." Additional nominees will be announced later in the morning. Last year's show saw Swift make history , shattering Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins on the same night she was named Artist of the Decade. She heads into this year's show with a total of 29 American Music Awards under her belt.Just one more win this year will see Swift top her own record for all-time wins. She also currently holds the record for most Artist of the Year wins, with five.