Four months after revealing she has multiple sclerosis, actress Selma Blair stepped out onto the red carpet in a stunning, multi-colored gown and cape, walking with the help of a cane.The actress, notable for her work in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," "Brown's Requiem," and "Hellboy," revealed her MS diagnosis in October.The 46-year-old Blair was in attendance for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, earning praise and cheers on social media.