OSCARS

Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Selma Blair steps out with cane at Vanity Fair Oscar party

LOS ANGELES --
Four months after revealing she has multiple sclerosis, actress Selma Blair stepped out onto the red carpet in a stunning, multi-colored gown and cape, walking with the help of a cane.

The actress, notable for her work in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," "Brown's Requiem," and "Hellboy," revealed her MS diagnosis in October.

The 46-year-old Blair was in attendance for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, earning praise and cheers on social media.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashionsaward showscelebrityacademy awards
OSCARS
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
How the Oscars made history this year
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
PARTY ON! Dana Carvey, Mike Myers reunite at Oscars
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
Show More
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
More News