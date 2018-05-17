ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Seven things to do this weekend in San Francisco's southeast

Last year's Southside Festival at Laughing Monk Brewing. | Photo:Facebook

By Hoodline
Just in case you don't feel like donning a costume and running across the city with thousands of strangers, there are plenty of reasons to visit the city's southeast this weekend.

On Saturday, the first annual Afro-Latinx Festival takes place at the Bayview Opera House. The free event will be held on the historic building's outdoor stage and features a lineup of live African, Cuban, Peruvian musicians and more. Members of the Bayview Underground Food Scene will sell food and refreshments.

Just a few blocks away on Egbert Avenue, the second annual SouthSide Festival hosted by IMPRINT.CITY will activate Laughing Monk Brewing and Seven Still Distillery with art and live music headlined by Bay Area hip-hop artist Zion-I.

On Sunday, recover at the Great Northern for the first ever BrunchTopia, hosted by Thud Rumble. A custom menu will be prepared by Chef Lee Ceechi with a live DJ sets by DJ Qbert and DJ Tony Touch and roller disco dancing.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in the Bayview, Hunters Point and Dogpatch areas.

Saturday, May 19


Sunday, May 20





If you'd like to see your local event on Hoodline, submit it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News