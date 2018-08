Seven things to do this weekend in San Francisco's southeast

Saturday, May 19

Sunday, May 20

Just in case you don't feel like donning a costume and running across the city with thousands of strangers, there are plenty of reasons to visit the city's southeast this weekend.On Saturday, the first annual Afro-Latinx Festival takes place at the Bayview Opera House . The free event will be held on the historic building's outdoor stage and features a lineup of live African, Cuban, Peruvian musicians and more. Members of the Bayview Underground Food Scene will sell food and refreshments.Just a few blocks away on Egbert Avenue, the second annual SouthSide Festival hosted by IMPRINT.CITY will activate Laughing Monk Brewing and Seven Still Distillery with art and live music headlined by Bay Area hip-hop artist Zion-I.On Sunday, recover at the Great Northern for the first ever BrunchTopia , hosted by Thud Rumble. A custom menu will be prepared by Chef Lee Ceechi with a live DJ sets by DJ Qbert and DJ Tony Touch and roller disco dancing.Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in the Bayview, Hunters Point and Dogpatch areas.If you'd like to see your local event on Hoodline, submit it here.