Arts & Entertainment

Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in 'Sex and the City,' dies at 86

In this Nov. 18, 2013 file photo, Lynn Cohen arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at Nokia Theatre LA Live. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in "Sex and the City," has died. She was 86.

Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from "Nurse Jackie" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to the feature films "Across the Universe" and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

In HBO's "Sex and City," Cohen's character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Magda was featured in the television and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityactorcelebrity deathshbo
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two women attacked on SF Embarcadero, suspect in custody
El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Police investigating after 21-year-old shot dead in Pittsburg
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in SF
Wuhan natives and others in Bay Area band together in coronavirus relief effort
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
More TOP STORIES News