San Francisco acting student heads to bright lights

Young Frankenstein is a comedy classic. And for student actor Cole Sisser, it could also be his ticket to Broadway. (KGO-TV)

Young Frankenstein is a comedy classic. And for student actor Cole Sisser, it could also be his ticket to Broadway.

"I was like this is really cool because I knew about what happens if you win this award," says Sisser.

Sisser recently won Best Actor at the Rita Moreno High School Musical Theatre Awards. He did it playing Igor in the stage version of Young Frankenstein. He knocked the songs out of the park, including "Transylvania Mania."

RELATED: Transgender woman to make Broadway history in San Francisco

"Basically the purpose of the song is to distract the townspeople from the monster, because the monster's escaping," explains Sisser.

Sisser is a student at the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts in San Francisco. The award gets him a trip to New York, a chance to meet Broadway professionals, and a slot to compete in the national high school "Jimmy" Awards.

As for the future...

"My dream is to originate a role on Broadway. That would be the greatest opportunity of my life," he says.

Written and produced by Timothy Didion
