San Francisco drag queen on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' talks new season, and things get interesting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" has become a mainstream hit. It's been on air since 2009, but only one drag queen from San Francisco has been on to represent the Bay Area, until now.

San Francisco's Rock M. Sakura is making her debut on season 12 and she stopped by ABC7 News to talk about the show.

Of course, we couldn't let her go without playing a ridiculous game. This one is called "Reading The News," but it's reading like you haven't heard before. Check it out in the video above.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
