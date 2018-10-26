ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Events: Halloween is here, World Veg Fest, SF Gay Men’s Chorus 40th Birthday and more

Photo: CrawlSF/Facebook

By Hoodline
Halloween parties and parades dominate the weekend ahead, but never fear, there's some culture, food and music options heading your way too.

Here's our top picks to keep you entertained in town this weekend.

All Hallow's Eve Festivities



PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO SAFE, INC./FACEBOOK




From kid-friendly parties to pub crawls to block parties in the Outer Richmond, Bernal Heights and the Mission, there's no shortage of options when it comes to enjoying Halloween this weekend. Other festive possibilities include a Halloween-themed flea market on Treasure Island, a pet costume parade down 18th Street, a 5K Halloween run through Crissy Field and magic shows and a silent disco at the Academy of Sciences. Lastly, by sheer coincidence, there's a witch conference in Golden Gate Park on Sunday.

World Veg Food Festival



PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO VEG SOCIETY/FACEBOOK




The World Veg Festival has been taking place in San Francisco every October for the past 30 years, bringing together vegetarians, vegans and foodies of all walks of life to celebrate World Veg Day, hear from plant-based nutrition experts and enjoy several cooking demos. Children ages 12 and under get free admission, and this year's event will be emceed by heavyweight boxer, vegan and podcaster Cam F Awesome.
When: Saturday, October 27, 10am - 6pm
Where: SF County Fair Building, 1199 9th Avenue
Price: $5-$30

Uke-Tober Fest
PHOTO: ALOHA UKE SQUAD/FACEBOOK

Did you know San Francisco had a ukulele community? You do now, and the second annual Uke-toberFest this weekend is designed to bring together Bay Area ukulele teachers and artists to share tips and techniques. There's also a vendor hall, a community stage for local groups to perform, and the festival wraps up with an all-star concert and jam from notable ukulele headliners.

When: Saturday, October 27, 8:30am - 6:30pm
Where: Hotel Kabuki, 1625 Post St.
Price: $45-$185

SF Gay Men's Chorus 40th Birthday Concert



PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN'S CHORUS/FACEBOOK

The SF Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating 40 years this month, and you're invited to the party. The birthday special will celebrate the group's long history and will feature American soprano singer Ellie Dehn, who's joining the group with a requiem to those lost to AIDS over the years. This event will also feature the first time the chorus has performed in the St. Ignatius Catholic Church and, if you can't make it in person, there's a free live stream too.

When: Friday, October 26, 8pm
Where: St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker Ave.
Price: $35-$60

Enjoy your weekend!
