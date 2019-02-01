ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF weekend: Beer Week kicks off, Flower Market Fair, Super Bowl: Men in Tights

Photo: San Francisco Brewers Guild/Flickr

By Hoodline
Welcome February into your lives this weekend with a city-wide beer festival, an indie film festival and the first of a few Chinese New Year celebrations.

Here are our top picks for getting out in San Francisco over the next few days.

SF Beer Week Opening Gala



PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO BEER WEEK/FACEBOOK

If you're a beer drinker, this may be your favorite week of the year. SF Beer Week officially kicks off tonight with an opening night gala, featuring over 125 Bay Area breweries sharing new releases and special seasonals brewed specifically for the event. There's VIP tickets available if you want to get early access to the sampling -- and special collector swag as well.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.
Where: Pier 35
Price: $80, tickets available on Eventbrite

Flower Market Fair



PHOTO: PAUL CHINN/FACEBOOK

Chinese New Year starts next week, but you can get a jump on it this weekend with the annual Flower Market Fair in Chinatown. You'll have the chance to purchase local fruits, plants and flowers in addition to enjoying traditional Chinese magicians, acrobats and dancers. And don't forget to mark your calendar for the big Chinese New Year parade, scheduled for February 23.

When: Feb 2-3, 10am-6pm
Where: Grant Avenue from Clay to Broadway; Pacific, Jackson and Washington streets between Stockton and Kearny
Price: Free

Super Bowl fun at the Roxie Theater



PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO INDIEFEST/FACEBOOK

Since 1998, the SF Independent Film Festival has attracted thousands of movie fans from around the country. This Sunday, the festival gives a nod to the Super Bowl with two football-centric special screenings at the Roxie Theater. The day kicks off with "Fathers of Football" ( the true-life tale of a small-town high-school coach, his star-player son (who's recovering from cancer), and their quest for a state title.

Then, it's on to the annual "Men in Tights" event, featuring local comedians offering humorous commentary on the entire Super Bowl broadcast -- including the commercials. The Roxie's concession stand will be fully stocked with beer and snacks, making for a fun alternative to watching the game at home.

When: Feb. 3, "Fathers of Football" at 12:30 p.m. and "Men in Tights" at 3 p.m.
Where: Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St.
Price: $13 per screening
