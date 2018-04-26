ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Bioblitz challenge, Market Street beginner bike ride, more

Photo: Presidio Nature Challenge/Facebook

By Hoodline
This weekend is full of fun things to do around the city, so get ready to go play outside.

Tomorrow, more than 65 cities on five continents will join the City Nature Challenge, with the first San Francisco event kicking off in Noe Valley. In the global competition, participants log wildlife and animal sightings via a free app provided byiNaturalist.

As more residents turn to bicycling, riding down busy Market Street may seem like a daunting task. To help you calm your nerves, a group is meeting at the California Academy of Sciences on Saturday for a five-mile practice commute from Golden Gate Park to the Ferry building.

While not a class, "it's the perfect opportunity to practice biking on Market Street and get people comfortable with city riding," say organizers. RSVP required.

If live music is more your speed, head to the historic Bayview Opera House on Sunday to "enjoy a lively afternoon of concerts and conversations from the Bay Area's African-American, Vietnamese, Kurdish and Chicano communities."

Hosted by Rhodessa Jones, the event kicks off at 2 p.m. and features Au Co Vietnamese Cultural Center youth ensemble, the Omnira Institute, La Familia Pena-Govea, and mother-daughter duo Ozden Oztoprak and Isik Berfin. There's a suggested donation of $5 to attend.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Friday, April 27


Saturday, April 28


Sunday, April 29




To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News