SF weekend: 'Chinatown Sweets,' oyster and stout festival, Botanical Garden meditation, more

Delve into the weekend with a sweets-themed art show, seafood and brews at a food truck park, a silent disco party or a meditative day amongst the SF Botanical Garden's flowers.

Here are our top picks for getting out in San Francisco over the next few days.

Chinatown Sweets and Pastries




If you love boba, egg tarts, or dragon's beard candy, a new exhibit at the 41 Ross Alley gallery might spark your sweet tooth.

Curated by the Chinatown Community Development Center, "Chinatown Sweets and Pastries" highlights the work of photographer Emma Marie Chiang. Her photos offer a visual tour of numerous Chinatown dessert favorites (and the people who make and enjoy them), including AA Bakery, Dragon Papa, Garden Bakery, iCafe, Ming Lee Trading Company and New Asia.
Photo: Emma Marie Chiang

The show also features stories gathered by Vida K and a lighted sign installation by Tiffany Hsieh and Brandon Ly.

"These foods are more than just sustenance and and sugary indulgence for the soul," write the show's organizers. "These foods help provide Chinese-Americans with an identity and community."

When: Thursdays-Sundays until Feb. 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 41 Ross Alley

Price: Free

Shuck Yeah!: Oysters and Stouts



Photo: Spark Social SF/Facebook

For the final weekend of SF Beer Week, dive into a classic pairing: raw oysters and stout beer. 10 food trucks will be on hand at Spark Social SF with freshly-shucked oyster specials, which visitors can pair with unlimited pours of craft stouts from 10 Northern California brewers.

The event is all ages, and will be open rain or shine. Four-legged friends are also welcome on the paved areas inside Spark.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Spark Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Blvd.

Price: $30-45, tickets available on Eventbrite

Silent Disco by the Bay



Photo: Quiet Events, Inc. - San Francisco

Located on the water with panoramic bay views, this headphone-equipped silent dance party features three live DJs spinning on three different channels: one for EDM and house; one for '80s and '90s throwbacks; and one for hip-hop Latin and R&B. Tickets include a pair of loaner headphones, as well as glow-in-the-dark gear to up the fun factor.

The event is 21+, and drinkers can enjoy $5 draft or shot specials at the outdoor bar. A debit or credit card is required to reserve the headphones.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Feb. 10, 1:30 a.m.
Where: Pier 23 The Embarcadero

Price: $10-20, tickets available on Eventbrite

Magnolia Meditation at the San Francisco Botanical Garden



Photo: San Francisco Botanical Garden

Wind down from the weekend by participating in Magnolia Meditation, a new wellness series at the San Francisco Botanical Garden.

A garden docent will take visitors on a tour of some of the garden's "most stunning magnolias." From there, you'll join a moving, walking and stationary meditation in the garden.

The event will be led by popular local children's musician Charity Kahn, who has a dozen years of experience leading similar meditation events. Just keep an eye on the forecast: the session will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Where: San Francisco Botanical Garden, 1199 9th Ave.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Price: $10-15, tickets available on Eventbrite
