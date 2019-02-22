SF weekend: Chinese New Year Parade, charity plunge, Mardi Gras on Treasure Island

Here are our top picks for getting out and about in San Francisco over the next few days.
Dash and Splash
PHOTO: SPECIAL OLYMPICS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA/FACEBOOK
San Franciscans aren't afraid of the weird -- or of dressing in costume. If you enjoy both, this Saturday's Dash and Splash charity event should be a slam dunk. Raise $125 for Special Olympics athletes, and you can don your favorite costume and jump into the chilly waters of Aquatic Park.
Those who prefer to keep dry can register as a "chicken," and watch others brave the Bay instead. They can also participate in a 3K or 5K run, with all the proceeds going to charity as well. The event also includes free breakfast in the morning, along with complimentary wine and beer, music and special giveaways.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Aquatic Park, 900 Beach St.
Price: $45
Tickets and more info >>
Chinese New Year Festival & Parade
PHOTO: CHINNIAH PHOTOGRAPHY/FACEBOOK
What better way to warm up for the final season of Game of Thrones than to enjoy dragons dancing down the streets of San Francisco? Now in its 29th year, the Chinese Community Street Fair & Parade will cap off a busy month of festivities in honor of the Year of the Pig.
Saturday's parade starts at 2 p.m. at Market and Second streets, working its way through Union Square to Columbus and Kearny. And on both Saturday and Sunday, the streets of Chinatown will fill with over 120 booths of arts and concessions, traditional Chinese folk dancing, opera and drumming on the entertainment stage on Washington Street.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23 - Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Grant Avenue from California to Broadway, Sacramento, Washington, Jackson & Pacific between Stockton & Kearny
Price: Free
Mardi Gras TreasureFest
PHOTO: TREASUREFEST/FACEBOOK
The first TreasureFest flea market of the year is Mardi Gras-themed. Along with the chance to peruse wares from local designers, artists and curators, there's also a variety of food trucks, local wines and beers for purchase, music, raffles and treasure hunts for the kids. The entry fee has dropped a dollar this year (online only), and parking at the gate is $7.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: 500 Avenue N, Treasure Island
Price: $4-7
Tickets and more info >>