SF weekend: Edwardian Ball, Sketchfest's final shows, and a dance festival at Grace Cathedral

Here are our top picks for getting out in San Francisco over the next few days.
Edwardian World's Faire
PHOTO: THE EDWARDIAN BALL/FACEBOOK
The Edwardian World's Faire is an entire weekend dedicated to the late macabre cult author, comic artist and illustrator Edward Gorey. It offers quirky blend of ballroom dancing, live music, unique performances, art installations, a bazaar and "mystical oddities."
This year's theme is "The Rose Pedal Garden," featuring a bicycle-powered garden exhibit. Other highlights include the Museum of Wonders, an "Edwardian Odditorium" full of curiosities and natural wonders, fortune telling and tarot reading. It all leads up to Saturday night's Edwardian Ball, where attendees can dress in their period finest and enjoy a unique stage performance of a Gorey story.
When: Saturday, Jan. 25-26
Where: Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Avenue
Price: $140+, tickets available on ticketfly.com
SF Movement Arts Festival
PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO MOVEMENT ARTS FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
If you're not the type to seek out services at Grace Cathedral, the SF Movement Arts Festival offers a different way to enjoy the iconic church. With 12 stations showcasing simultaneous performances of modern dance and movement, it's "like going to a farmers market, but instead of produce, it's performances," write the organizers.
The festival culminates in a central dance piece on the church's main floor, featuring more than 250 participating local artists. Advance tickets are already sold out and only a limited number will be given out at the door, so prepare to arrive early.
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Grace Cathedral, 1100 California Street
Price: $29
Theatrical debut of "Candlestick"
PHOTO: CAMPO SANTO/FACEBOOK
Centered on family, football and the changing face of the Bay Area, local playwright Bennett Fisher's "Candlestick" has been described as "King Lear in a parking lot." The new play follows a group of longtime Bayview residents and 49ers fans at a tailgate during the team's 2013 final season at Candlestick Park, as they try to cope with changes on their field and in their lives.
When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.
Where: ACT Costume Shop Theater, 1117 Market Street
Price: $30, tickets available on Brown Paper Tickets
SF Sketchfest's final weekend
PHOTO: SF SKETCHFEST/FACEBOOK
The 18th annual SF Sketchfest is entering its final weekend of comedy shows at venues across the city. From stand-up to improv to podcast tapings to film screenings, there's a little bit of everything to enjoy, all of it funny.
The centerpiece of the festival's final weekend is a celebration of actor, writer and producer Neil Patrick Harris. You'll get to hear from the actor himself on his many endeavors -- and tributes from a variety of notable comedians.
When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 4-5:30 p.m.
Where: Palace of Fine Arts, 3301 Lyon Street
Price: $45, tickets available on sfsketchfest2019.com