SF weekend events: Día de los Muertos, Snowbomb Festival & Discovery Day at AT&T

Here's our top picks for entertainment in town this weekend.
Dia de Los Muertos Festivities
PHOTO: HEATHER PERRY/FACEBOOK
The popular Mexican Day of the Dead is Friday, which means many areas of town will be full of heartfelt tributes and elaborate costumes.
In the Mission, there's a Dia de Los Muertos procession at 7 p.m., which kicks off at 22nd and Bryant streets. The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts (2868 Mission St.) will hosting a Day of the Dead celebration featuring free admission and access to dozens of local Latino artists. There's even a Dia de Los Muertos-themed comedy show at Local Folks SF (2007 16th St.) Check out all of the Dia de los Muertos events in the Mission here.
Meanwhile, in Mid-Market, the International Art Museum (1023 Market St.) will be hosting a Dia de Los Muertos reception with an exhibition of paintings by Arturo Martinez, as well as calavera face painting and traditional live music.
Snowbomb Festival
PHOTO: SNOWBOMB.COM SKI AND SNOWBOARD/FACEBOOK
Fun fact: Mt. Rose is already open, and several other Tahoe-area ski resorts will open before Thanksgiving. That means now is a great time to stock up on everything you need for the winter season at the annual Snowbomb festival, a celebration of ski and snowboard culture.
The festival kicks off Friday evening with a ski and snowboard retail sale, but really comes alive over the weekend with beer tastings, lift ticket giveaways, a BMX/skate ramp exhibition and access to ski resort reps (both local and international) and popular ski and snowboard manufacturers.
When: Saturday - Sunday, November 3-4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Pier 35
Price: General admission is free, lift ticket and drinking passes start at $25
Discovery Day at AT&T Park
PHOTO: BAY AREA SCIENCE FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
If the idea of running around AT&T Park playing around with gadgets, games and scientific experiments sounds like fun, you're in luck. With more than 150 exhibits created by local scientists, engineers, programmers and more, Discovery Day gives the whole family a chance to enjoy science and the outdoors all in one shot.
The event will include a robot zoo, a teen area with giveaways and raffle prizes and a life science alley to learn more about the biotech industry from Bay Area companies.
When: Saturday, November 3, 11am - 4:30pm
Where: AT&T Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza
Price: Free
Enjoy your weekend!