SF weekend events: Dogs, fireworks and a whole lot of festivals

Here's our top picks for some of the entertainment options in town this weekend.
Cuddle Me Fest & Corgi Con
PHOTO: CORGI CON/FACEBOOK
It's the perfect weekend to celebrate man's best friend. First up: the SPCA is celebrating 150 years of serving SF animals by throwing a celebration. Not content to be a standard human party, the Cuddle Me Fest will include cat and dog cuddle lounges, tattoo artists ready to ink your four-legged friend on you for life, a pet-friendly beer garden and a doggie drag show. That's all on top of free pet adoptions for qualified adopters.
Once you're done, swing by Ocean Beach to pay homage to everyone's favorite little lively herder, the corgi, during Corgi Con. You'll be able to watch the pups brave a dog-themed Ninja Warrior course, vote for your favorite corgi in a costume contest and see who takes the gold in the signature Corgi races.
When: Cuddle Fest - Saturday, October 13, 10am - 3pm; Corgi Con - Saturday, October 13, 10am - 2pm
Where: Cuddle Fest - San Francisco ASPCA, Alabama Street; Corgi Con - Ocean Beach between stairwell 2 and 5, near the Cliff House
Price: Both events are free
Pier 39 Fireworks
PHOTO: PIER 39/FACEBOOK
Tourist hotspot Pier 39 is now officially over the hill, as it marks its 40th birthday with a massivecelebration. There will be DJs, street performers and caricature artists available throughout the evening. And just in case you didn't get enough noise from the Blue Angels last weekend, the evening will conclude with a grand finale firework show over the Bay.
When: Saturday, October 18, 5pm - 8:30 pm
Where: Pier 39
Price: Free
Street Food Festival, Music and Art Festival, Sunday Streets & Stand For the Redwoods Festival
PHOTO: YOUNG CHAU/FACEBOOK
There were too many festivals to pick from this weekend--so here's a guide to all of them!
- If you're a foodie: The SF Street Food Fest brings together 30+ Bay Area chefs and restaurants in the Dogpatch for a day celebrating great food, community and culture. (Saturday, October 13, 11 am - 7 pm)
- If you care about the environment: The Save the Redwoods League is hosting a free, family-friendly festival in Yerba Buena Gardens to help celebrate 100 years of redwood conservation. The event will include live music, food and beverage options and a beer garden sponsored by Sierra Nevada. (Sunday, October 14, 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm)
- If you dig local art and artists: Once again, musicians and artists will be central to the Ocean Beach Music & Art Festival, which will also have beer gardens, food trucks, kids' activities and a pumpkin patch. (Saturday, October 13, 11 am - 5 pm)
- If you want to ride your penny-farthing in peace: Sunday Streets is closing out its 2018 season by making Mission Street car-free between Silver and Geneva avenues. You can walk, ride, skate, pogo-stick or however else you want to get around, all while checking out feature musical performances, pet adoptions, rock climbing, a bookmobile and other fun giveaways. (Sunday, October 14, 11 am - 4 pm)
Enjoy your weekend!