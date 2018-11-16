SF weekend events, indoors edition: Chocolate and local art, international hip-hop dance, & fashion

But that still leaves plenty to do around the city, including a local art festival with a sweet twist, an international hip-hop dance festival, and an annual fashion show to raise scholarships for emerging student designers.
Here's our top picks for indoor entertainment this weekend.
Friday, November 16
Chocolate and Art Show San Francisco at SOMArts Cultural Center
Chocolate? Locally made art? How about both?
Indulge at the SOMArts Cultural Center (934 Brannan St.) with an evening featuring some of the city's up-and-coming artists, photographers and local makers, paired with an array of delectable chocolaty goodness.
Also on offer: live body painting demonstrations, face painting, a selection of creative vendors and live music.
The event -- which runs 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. -- is 21-years-old and up. Tickets are $15, with part of the proceeds benefiting SOMArts nonprofit partner Artists For Trauma. (More information about the event can be found here.)
Saturday and Sunday, November 17 & 18
San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest
Photo: San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest/Facebook
For one weekend only, dancer, producer and choreographer Micaya presents the 20th annual SF International Hip Hop DanceFest at the Palace of Fine Arts Theater (3301 Lyon St.), with an array of performances from professional dance troupes from across the globe.
Expect to see performers like the Netherlands' Amenti MoveMeant; Loyalty Dance from Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Hayward's re.DEFINE Dance Collective; Paradox Sal, hailing from Paris; and more.
Tickets start at $45 and is open to all ages. (Ticketing and additional information about the fest can be found here.)
Sunday, November 18
Fashion on the Square
Finally, round the weekend out with the 13th Annual Fashion on the Square fashion show at the InterContinental Hotel (888 Howard St.).
Photo: Fashion On The Square (FOTS)/Facebook
Billed as one of the longest-running charity fashion shows on the West Coast, the event aims to raise scholarship funds for students via ready-to-wear and one-of-a-kind couture garments.
This year's show features a selection of "never-before-seen" collections, a children and teen segment, vintage menswear styled by Sarah Sanders, crochet couture designs for men and women, Fresh Faces in Fashion from emerging students and designers and more.
The event runs 6-9 p.m., and tickets range in price from $25 to $68. (Ticketing and additional information can be found here.)