SF Weekend: Lighted Boat Parade, Salsa Night, All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast, More | Hoodline

Lighted Boat Parade
PHOTO: EVENTBRITE
The world needs more aquatic parades, and this holiday season features the 24th annual Lighted Boat Parade, the oldest and largest lighted holiday boat parade in the Bay hosted by the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District and the St. Francis Yacht Club. The boats will leave from Pier 39 and proceed west toward the Golden Gate Bridge before turning around at Crissy Field.
Any place along the Bay -- Aquatic Park, Pier 39, the Marina Green, Crissy Field and a slew of bayside restaurants -- are some of the best places to watch the parade comfortably. If you're walking around, head toward Sport Fishing Harbor along Jefferson Street, between Jones and Taylor, for the best street view.
If you'd like to actually board one of the boats, tickets start at $69.
When: Friday, December 14, 6pm-8pm
Where: Spectators can view from Aquatic Park, Pier 39, the Marina Green and Crissy Field
Price: Free
13th Annual Salsa Night
PHOTO: IFONLY
Need a fun way to burn off those extra holiday calories? Check out the 13th Annual Salsa Night at the Mission Neighborhood Center, featuring food, drinks and plenty of live salsa and Latin rhythms to keep you stapled to the dance floor.
The evening will include performances from The Afro-Cuban Ensemble, the SFSU Latin-Jazz Youth Ensemble, Brazilian Carnaval dance and percussion company Fogo Na Roupa, and the SFSU Capoeira club. All proceeds from the event go to Clinica Martin-Baro, a free clinic for the Spanish-speaking community in the Mission.
When: Saturday, December 15, 6pm-11pm
Where: Mission Neighborhood Centers, 362 Capp St
Price: $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door
Sweater-Con Pub Crawl
PHOTO: GROUPON
You can really only wear that terrible sweater burning a hole in your closet once or twice a year, so why not own the moment and show it off to the city? The Crawl SF Team is rolling out its Sweater-Con Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl on Saturday, complete with drink specials, sketchy holiday decorations and even a few gifts for lucky participants. The crawl starts at Mayes Oyster House on Polk and will also include visits to Mcteagues, Lush Lounge, Blur, Vertigo, Playland and more.
When: Saturday, December 15, 4pm-10pm
Where: Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk Street
Price: $5-$20
All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast
PHOTO: SPARK SOCIAL SF/FACEBOOK
Dungeness crab season opened in November, and if you've waited patiently for a chance to chow down on the local favorite, you're in luck. This Sunday's all-you-can-eat crab fest at SoMa StrEat Food Park includes mountains of Dungeness crab legs cooked a variety of ways, along with garlic noodles, sauces and salsas, salads and other crab recipe inspirations. As always, the Brew Bar is right there to help you wash it all down with ice tea, craft beer and housemade sangria specials.
When: Sunday, December 16, 12pm-3pm
Where: SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th St
Price: $60
