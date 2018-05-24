ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF weekend: Memorial Day events, Carnaval, Treasure Fest, more

SF Carnaval celebrants. | Photo: Ilya Yakubovich/Flickr

By Hoodline
With an extra day of fun, relaxation and exploration, Memorial Day is one of the most action-packed weekends of the year.

Tomorrow, attend a Disc Golf Pro Tour tournament and festival in McLaren Park, a new Gateway to the Bayview art installation at Islais Creek, take a satirical look at the Patty Hearst era at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, or attend a bring your own game night at the city's only cat cafe.

Kick it up a notch on Saturday with the start of the two-day Carnaval festival in the Mission, or head to Treasure Fest, which is celebrating its seventh anniversary with free totes, a happy hour and other great deals.

Continue the fun on Sunday with a yoga and mimosas brunch in Mission Bay, an afternoon of free arcade game play in SoMa and a free concert of American music that honors veterans in Golden Gate Park.

Lastly, enjoy the holiday on Monday with the annual Memorial Day commemoration and parade in the Presidio, holiday brunch options at Ocean Beach or Cow Hollow, and holiday barbecues on Treasure Island and in the Mission.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Thursday, May 24












Friday, May 25
















Saturday, May 26
























Sunday, May 27












Monday, May 28












To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News