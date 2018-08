SF Weekend: Mission Sunday Streets, World Naked Bike Ride, More

Friday, March 9th

Saturday, March 10th

Sunday, March 11th

This weekend's events lineup offers residents and visitors a chance to play the time-honored game, "How San Francisco Can You Get?"Winners won't go home with prizes, but they will have bragging rights on Monday when they tell co-workers about taking part in the the Annual World Naked Bike Ride , which departs the Ferry Building promptly at 11am on Saturday morning.Participants aren't just showing off; the international event seeks "to deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world," according to its organizers.Women are invited to gather at Dolores Park Cafe at 9:50am on Sunday to join a free yogaout --a 20-minute workout in Dolores Park that's followed by 20 minutes of yoga and healthy snacks.Starr King Open space is hosting its first mimosa wildflower walk of the year at 11am; attendees will enjoy free beverages while enjoying sweeping views of San Francisco.And at noon on Sunday, Valencia between Duboce and 26th will be closed for Mission Sunday Streets , a 1.5-mile festival with live music, food and art demonstrations, along with booths run by community organizations, area merchants and other groups.Play to win, people.For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.