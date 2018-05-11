ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Mother's Day events, Inner Sunset Flea Market, more

Photo: Inner Sunset Flea/Instagram

By Hoodline
You won't turn into a pumpkin at 9 a.m. on Monday, but odds are good that you're expected somewhere. Between now and then, here's a list of events intended to help you live your best life.

Tonight, Haight Street's Milk Bar features A Clockwork Comedy Show, hosted by comedian Natasha Vinik. "If you're going to survive another three-hour brunch on Sunday, you'll need a Friday night full of good laughs and strong drinks," claim the hosts.

The show features nearly 10 performances with headliner and Oakland-based comic Krista Fatka rounding out the night, tickets are $5 at the door.

On Saturday, BOUG Creole Kitchen opens in its new location on Third Street with a grand opening party at noon, and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts hosts Black WOMEN Rock!, a festival that gathers twenty rock musicians and vocalists who'll "tell their stories on their own terms and inspire future generations of black women rockers."
Photo: The Inner Sunset Flea Market/Instagram

On Sunday, take the N-Judah to the Inner Sunset for the season premier of its recurring Flea Market between 9th and 10th Avenues from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The streets will be closed to traffic and the event features an array of "fun flea market finds," entertainment, food vendors, games, crafts, a mobile batting cage and more.

Here's what else is happening around town this weekend.

Friday, May 11


Saturday, May 12


Sunday, May 13




