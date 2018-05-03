ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Park Chalet Brew Festival, Asian Heritage Street Celebration, more

Photo: mmonk/flickr

By Hoodline
With so much going on this weekend, we've rounded up almost fifty activities for the days ahead.

Tonight, SF First Thursday Art Walk kicks off in the Tenderloin and Lower Polk neighborhoods with more than 35 galleries, restaurants and bars showcasing local artists.

Local suds fans should head over to the Park Chalet Coastal Beer Garden tomorrow evening for its Brew Festival featuring 16 local San Francisco breweries. Tickets run $50-75 for unlimited pours, plus a commemorative glass and lanyard. Open to guests 21 and over, tickets can be purchased here.

For those with creative kids, the Cartoon Art Museum in Fisherman's Wharf is hosting Saturday morning cartooning workshops. Students will learn a variety of introductory skills, like creating characters, writing stories and creating their own comic strips.

Rounding things out on Sunday, celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month at the 14th Annual Asian Heritage Street Celebration happening at Sunday Streets in Civic Center.

Browse the list below for a few more suggestions.

Thursday, May 3


Friday, May 4


Saturday, May 5


Sunday, May 6




To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Show More
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
More News