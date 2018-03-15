SF Weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Presidio Picnic, Mayoral Candidate Forum, More

Tonight, check out local digital art and an interactive game room in North Beach, or swing by Wags Hotel in SoMa for a dog-friendly comedy show.
St. Patrick's Day festivities start early on Friday afternoon with a block party in the FiDi and another in Jackson Square.
The annual St. Patrick's Day festival & parade starts Saturday morning in Civic Center Plaza with floats, bands and decorated cable cars followed by traditional Irish dancing and food at the United Irish Cultural Center, a city-wide pub crawl, and even a St. Patrick's Day-themed dog parade in Fort Mason.
Round our your weekend with a free kick-off to the Presidio Picnic season on Sunday, when you can also enjoy collaborative large scale art at Ocean Beach and hear from Angela Alioto, London Breed, Richie Greenberg, Jane Kim, and Mark Leno during a forum for mayoral candidates at the Castro Theater
Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.
Thursday, March 15
Friday, Match 16
Saturday, March 17
Sunday, March 18
To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.
Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.