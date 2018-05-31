ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

SF Weekend: Union Street Music Festival, North Beach wine walk, more

Photo: San Francisco Symphony

By Hoodline
Your shorts and sandals may still be in the back of the closet, but we found plenty of reasons to grab a hoodie and explore the city this weekend.

Tonight, Anchor Brewing Company hosts Wet Hot American Summer: Film & Beer Pairing at the Balboa Theater in the Outer Richmond. Tickets include entry to the movie, plus three specialty brews for the occasion. The folks from San Franpsycho will also be on hand for a live screen printing of a limited-edition design.

Tomorrow, join the 1st Annual North Beach Summer Wine Walk. Attendees will meet at Belle Cora (565 Green St. at Columbus Avenue) for tickets, a wine tasting glass and a map of participating merchants. The even also coincides with the neighborhood's First Fridays Art Walk.

On Saturday, the Union Street Music Festival features twenty-four bands from five different genres, arts and craft exhibitors, an array of food vendors and beer and wine being poured at several beverage gardens.

Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, bring the family to the free International Children's Day Festival at the Bayview Opera House. There will be lunch and beverages provided with registration, along with games, activities, arts and crafts, a pop-up playground and more.
Photo: Steven Restivo Event Services/Facebook

Locals are still sporting layers, but the San Francisco Symphony's summer season is sizzling hot with performances that include a July Fourth spectacular, movie screenings with live accompaniment, and concerts that spotlight the works of classic composers like Gershwin and Tchaikovsky.

On July Fourth, SFS performs an exhilarating program at Shoreline Amphitheater that culminates in a thrilling fireworks display, and on Sunday, July 22, it returns to Stern Grove for its annual free concert for a dazzling afternoon of al fresco music.

Take a look at the list below to find additional things to do in the days ahead.

Thursday, May 31


Friday, June 1


Saturday, June 2


Sunday, June 3




To find additional events happening around you, make sure to check out our full events calendar.

Is your event missing? Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.

San Francisco Symphony is a Hoodline advertising partner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News