SF weekend: Women's March, a conversation with Jackie Speier, Women Who Whiskey, more

Undaunted: A Conversation with Congresswoman Jackie Speier
Photo: Manny's
Tonight, Congresswoman Jackie Speier will drop in at Manny's, the Mission's new cafe-bar and political salon, to discuss her memoir, "Undaunted: Surviving Jonestown, Summoning Courage, and Fighting Back."
Elected to Congress in 2008, Speier -- a survivor of the Jonestown massacre in Guyana -- represents the Fourteenth Congressional District, which includes southwestern San Francisco and most of San Mateo County.
The book documents "the personal struggles -- as a widow, a mother and an outspoken victim of gun violence -- that have shaped Speier's unwavering dedication to her constituents and to fighting for what's right, and fighting against waste, fraud, abuse and corruption," write the organizers.
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Manny's, 3092 16th St.
Price: $6-72, tickets available at Eventbrite
Women's March San Francisco 2019
Photo: Women's March San Francisco
On Saturday afternoon, the third annual Women's March -- co-hosted by Planned Parenthood Northern California -- takes to the streets to celebrate this year's theme: Truth to Power.
The 100 percent volunteer-run organization aims to bring attention to ending violence against women; environmental justice; and reproductive, LGBTQIA, worker's, disability, immigrant and civil rights.
The event kicks off at Civic Center Plaza with a rally, followed by a march down Market Street to the Embarcadero Plaza. And if you're concerned about getting rained on, note that Saturday's forecast calls for clear skies.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Civic Center Plaza
Price: Free
Women Who Whiskey
Photo: Women Who Whiskey
Finally, wind down the weekend with Women Who Whiskey, as they offer a "no-host" pop-up for anyone interested in learning more about whiskey and meeting like-minded spirits lovers.
The event will take place in a private room at The Dorian, a whiskey-forward bar with an "impressive selection of Scotch, Irish, Japanese and ... American whisk(e)y," write the organizers. Membership in the group is free, and attendees can offer ideas for future events.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
Where: The Dorian, 2001 Chestnut St.
Price: $5 (not including drinks), tickets available on Eventbrite