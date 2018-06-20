ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

San Francisco's '29Rooms' exhibit mixes fun and art

EMBED </>More Videos

Walking through the sold-out 29Rooms art exhibit is kind of like a visual roller coaster ride. And that's just the way creative director Piera Gelardi envisioned it. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Walking through the sold-out "29Rooms" art exhibit is kind of like a visual roller coaster ride. And that's just the way creative director Piera Gelardi envisioned it.

"So the experience we want to create for people is basically one of play and creativity. So, we're somewhere between an art exhibition and a fun house," says Gelardi.

RELATED: SF's Museum of Ice Cream extending its run through summer

Each room was conceptualized by an individual artist. Slip through the door and you're in their world. From the politics of a bathroom, to the playful giant cocktail glasses on a fantasy cruise ship. And instead of just looking at each exhibit, visitors are invited to jump right in.

"I've created a painting people can step into, and where things that look like they belong to that painting world," says artist Alexa Meade.

The exhibit fills almost the entire floor at the Palace of Fine Arts.

RELATED: 360 VIDEO: Here's a sweet look inside SF's Museum of Ice Cream

Some are challenging, others immersive. And while some rooms will capture the imagination of the youngest visitors, others will spark debate and maybe even ignite the creative impulses of seasoned art lovers.

"When people come in, even like the toughest customers let their guard down and they're like kids in a candy store just jetting off and running towards the exhibition that they are most drawn to," says Gelardi.

And if there's one theme constant in this exhibit, it's fun.

The exhibit runs for four days, but is currently sold out.

Click here for more information about 29Rooms.

Written and produced by Timothy Didion
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmuseum exhibitwhere you livebay area eventsartbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News