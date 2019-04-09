Arts & Entertainment

Sister Roma with San Francisco's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stops by to talk about basically everything (and play a game)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sister Roma is drag royalty. She stopped by to talk with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the origin of her name, a photo from 20 years ago and her activism in the community.

Oh, they also played a game called "Yes Sis/No Ma'am" and you can watch it in the video above!

Sister Roma and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are hosting "Easter in the Park" on April 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at San Francisco's Dolores Park. More details here.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
