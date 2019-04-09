Sister Roma with San Francisco's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stops by to talk about basically everything (and play a game)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sister Roma is drag royalty. She stopped by to talk with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the origin of her name, a photo from 20 years ago and her activism in the community.
Oh, they also played a game called "Yes Sis/No Ma'am" and you can watch it in the video above!
Sister Roma and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are hosting "Easter in the Park" on April 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at San Francisco's Dolores Park. More details here.
