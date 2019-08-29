Six Flags Great Adventure to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020

JACKSON, New Jersey -- Six Flags Great Adventure has announced that it will debut what it calls "the tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster" in 2020.The Jersey Devil Coaster will tower 13 stories, at speeds up to 58 mph, taking riders soaring single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track.The coaster was inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, and will feature steep drops, and overbank cutbacks and two 'dramatic' inversions.Legend says the Jersey Devil has haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, soaring stealthily through the woods in the dark of night before attacking its prey. Modern-day folklore even places this beast near the theme park's Great Lake, with its menacing, curled horns manifesting under a full moon."Six Flags Great Adventure is home to the best and most innovative roller coasters on the planet, and we are thrilled to expand our unrivaled collection with the Jersey Devil Coaster," said President John Winkler. "Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years, and this iconic piece of New Jersey history inspired the design for this monstrous scream machine."Riders must meet the 48-inch height requirement in order to ride the coaster.The Jersey Devil Coaster is set to debut in the summer of 2020.The theme-park last unveiled Joker's Mayhem back in 2016.