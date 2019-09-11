Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to star in Broadway play together

NEW YORK -- In a case of art imitating life, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are taking their relationship to the Great White Way.

The married couple will appear together in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite."

The play, which will be directed by the couples' good friend, John Benjamin Hickey, will open in February in Boston.

Then it will begin previews in March and open officially in April for a 17-week run at the Hudson Theatre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanbroadway
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fremont city leaders approve homeless navigation center behind city hall
Judge from Brock Turner case becomes high school tennis coach
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by suspected drunk driver in SF
California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy
Cueto dazzles in season debut, Giants beat Pirates 5-4
Superfoods: Fad or a real health benefit
Show More
PG&E wildfire estimation hearings underway
Residents may soon be charged for parking in Redwood City
SF store owner says he might close business over violent 'street people'
WATCH IN 60: Antonio Brown sued, Trumps crackdown on homelessness, BART ends fare gate test
Puppy dies from toxic algae at Santa Rosa park
More TOP STORIES News