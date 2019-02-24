OSCARS

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler target Oscars 2019 nominees with pickup lines

EMBED </>More Videos

"Roma's on Netflix? What next? My microwave makes a movie?" Tina Fey (center) joked, alongside (from left) Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler at the 91st Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
They might not have been the hosts of the 91st Oscars, but Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's hilarious pickup lines left us wishing they were!

The SNL alumni and seasoned award show hosts followed a rocking performance by Queen Sunday night to present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The comedy queens did not disappoint with their trademark tongue-in-cheek wisecracks, often at the expense of celebrities in the audience.

"Hey Chadwick Boseman, Wa-kanda plans do you got later?" Rudolph said, to raucous laughter.

Check out the video above to see who else the trio targeted in their would-be Oscars opening monologue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsu.s. & worldaward showsacademy awards
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first-ever Oscars
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first-ever Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 91st Oscars
Show More
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Flooding possible as wet winter storm heads towards the Bay Area
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Oakland school district says teachers will continue strike
More News