SoCal Getaway: 3 Inexpensive Flights Next Weekend

If you're eager to exchange layers of clothing for layers of sunscreen, there are flights departing SFO on the regular; you just need to figure out which SoCal destination you want to visit.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we came up with a short list of nonstop flights leaving San Francisco on Friday, April 27 and returning on Sunday, April 29, chosen with the spontaneous jetsetter in mind.

Here are your options, weekend warrior -- the rest is on you.

Los Angeles




Rivalry aside, flights between these two cities are refreshingly inexpensive, especially if you'd rather put off sitting in a car for five hours until you're in the thick of LA traffic.

The cheapest round-trip, nonstop tickets are currently going for $109 with United.

Long Beach




If you'd prefer to take your surfboard with you next weekend, check out flights heading from SFO to Long Beach. Right now, jetBlue has deals on round-trip, nonstop flights. They're currently going for $157.

San Diego




San Diego is another potential weekend escape, particularly if you're willing to spend $218 on a round-trip, nonstop ticket. United has the best deals.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to SoCal here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start. Not sure what to do once you get there? Check out upcoming events here.
