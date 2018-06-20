'SOFT POWER' musical comes to San Francisco's Curran Theater

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new musical called "SOFT POWER" is opening up Wednesday night at the Curran Theater in San Francisco.
"A Chinese executive in 2016 America finds himself falling in love with a good-hearted U.S. leader, as the power balance between their two countries starts to shift and a new world order arrives. As original as it is topical, SOFT POWER overflows with the romance, laughter, and cultural confusions of the golden age of Broadway. Hwang and Tesori have created one of the most eagerly anticipated new works of the year," Curran Theater writes of the show on its website.
Tony Award-winning playwright and Stanford grad David Henry Hwang sat down with ABC7 News with all the details.