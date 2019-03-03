Speed painter David Garibaldi wows Warriors crowd with halftime performance

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- David Garibaldi is a performance artist unlike any other. In sold-out arenas and stadiums, the Sacramento-area native splashes colorful paint onto a large black canvas as music incites the crowd and the artist.Sweat dripping from his forehead, Garibaldi energetically paints to the music creating a one-of-a-kind piece of art, in less than six minutes!One of Garibaldi's first arena performances came during halftime of a Warriors game.He painted a portrait of Santana, the legendary musician. Santana was also at Oracle that night and surprised the painter at the end of his performance by signing the finished work.Garibaldi has since performed around the country and is currently touring with Kiss.Most of Garibaldi's finished pieces are auctioned with the proceeds going to various charitable foundations.He recently returned to Oracle to perform at another Warriors halftime.He spoke with ABC7 Sports about his drive to create and inspire.You can watch the interview in the video posted above!