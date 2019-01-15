ENTERTAINMENT

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released

EMBED </>More Videos

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.

We're no longer in New York City, Spider-Man.

In Marvel Studio's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the friendly neighborhood web-slinger finds himself in Europe on a trip with his friends.

And for the first time, Tom Holland's Peter Parker comes face-to-face with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

"So nice to finally meet you, Spider-Man," Fury says.

Parker thinks Europe doesn't need Spider-Man. But when Fury and the evil Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, show up, Parker's vacation plans change.

"I think Nick Fury just hijacked our summer vacation," Parker says.

The film is filled with new villains, a new suit, and the humor fans have come to know from the Spider-Man comics - including alliteration.

"Peter Parker here to pick up a passport, please," Parker says in a scene.

On Monday night, after an outcry from fans who have been waiting and waiting for a glimpse of the next Spider-Man flick, Holland teased that he spoke to Sony about releasing the trailer.


The teaser trailer was released Tuesday morning.

The movie is a sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming which was Spidey's first solo film as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man debuted in the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Along with Holland, Jackson, and Gyllenhaal, the film stars Jon Favreau, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019. It premieres a few months after Avengers: Endgame, which opens in April.

The movie is produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. It is distributed by Sony Pictures. Disney is the parent of company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentspider-manmarvelmovie news
ENTERTAINMENT
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
Kevin Spacey does not enter plea in sexual assault case
College Football Playoff fans kick off festivities early in San Jose
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix is raising prices
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
A new villain emerges on 'The Bachelor'
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect dies after allegedly stabbing 2, setting Vacaville house fire
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Accuweather Forecast: Wet again today, strongest storm tomorrow
Schools struggle to keep teachers in competitive market
Gunfire, blast at upscale complex in Nairobi, Kenya
Show More
Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Will ratepayers foot the bill for PG&E's bankruptcy?
Raiders reportedly to talk with officials about possibility of another season in Oakland
San Mateo County schools resort to extreme measures amid teacher shortage
More News