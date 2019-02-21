HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' front and center for Oscar spotlight

EMBED </>More Videos

Writer-director Spike Lee is thrilled his team from "BlacKkKlansman" has been honored with Oscar nominations.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Spike Lee first burst onto the Oscar scene in 1989 with his hit film "Do the Right Thing," which earned him a screenplay nomination.

Lee has given us decades of distinctive films; culminating right now with the topical story of "Blackkklansman." The film gave Lee his first directing Oscar nomination.

"Blackkklansman" is also up for an Oscar best picture, and Lee is a producer. He's also a nominee for best adapted screenplay. He says the best part of the nominations is the fact he gets to share them with talented colleagues who've been with him for years.

"It was a good feeling because in order I saw on television, I see my longtime collaborator Barry Brown gets in for editor, my longtime composer Terence Blanchard gets in. Then I saw we got adapted screenplay," said Lee. "So it wasn't just for me, that was for all of us combined."

After years of making films that push the envelope, Lee says he's always been one to take a chance.

"If you have commitment to what you're doing, then roll the dice! And you know sometimes it comes up snake eyes," laughed Lee. "The thing I've learned, going on my fourth decade in filmmaking, timing is everything. And with this film, the stars aligned. Everything clicked. And it's very rare that it happens."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmovieacademy awards
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
Michael Douglas sees new generation of fans from 'Ant-Man'
New Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced
'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya of 'Get Out' prepare for Oscars
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
The ultimate guide to winning your Oscars pool
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland teachers officially on strike
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Minor files civil lawsuit against former SJ priest for alleged sexual assault
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Church surprised with bell tower remodel on Reverend Amos Brown's birthday
Oakland principal concerned after AC transit drivers decide to not cross picket lines
Show More
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
House Speaker Pelosi among those targeted by Coast Guard officer
100 murals meant to curb graffiti, beautify community going up in Downtown San Jose
Fare evaders run wild: What we saw in an hour at an East Bay BART station
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
More News