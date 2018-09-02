SPOTIFY

Spotify offering perk for college students

EMBED </>More Videos

Spotify offering perk for college students. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

Spotify has a perk for college student subscribers.

The streaming company is offering them access to its on-demand video service for free.

That gives students access to Hulu and Showtime for just $5 a month.

If purchased separately, these products would add up to nearly $30.

In order to get the deal, students have to be enrolled in an accredited Title IX college or university.

They also have to sign up directly with Spotify.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldspotifycollege studentcollege studentsmusicmusic newsstudentsdeals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPOTIFY
Twitter suspends account of Alex Jones for 'inciting violence'
CNET's Ian Sherr discusses implications of InfoWars ban
Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies
R. Kelly music cut from Spotify playlists
More spotify
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Searching' director talks San Jose roots, challenges of creating digital thriller
Disneyland and Disney World are getting a Star Wars Cantina
VIDEO: Best moments from Aretha Franklin's funeral
Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
McCain laid to rest next to best friend from Naval Academy
California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers
BART station agent punched in face at Oakland's MacArthur station
3.3 magnitude earthquake near Crockett jolts Bay Area residents
Spare the Air Alert in effect Monday
John McCain's funeral: Washington gathers to honor life of Arizona senator
Cancer survivor uses billboard to find new kidney
San Francisco fire victims return to scene in Outer Richmond
Show More
North Carolina family saved by dog after bear breaks into house
Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
More than 10,000 celebrate Lebanese culture in Redwood City
Mueller's report 'will ultimately determine' whether to impeach: Panetta
13 injured, 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River
More News