Arts & Entertainment

Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Selena fans, get ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

The city of San Antonio is teaming up with Q Productions to celebrate the Queen of Tejano music with a tribute concert called "Selena Veinticinco Años."

This year marks 25 years since the iconic Tejano singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Among the performers are Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings, Becky G, Elida Reyna, Gilbert Velasquez, Pete Astudillo and San Antonio native Ally Brooke.

The concert will be held at the Alamodome on Saturday, May 9. The tickets, which are currently on sale on Ticketmaster, ranging from $40 to $200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan antoniotexasconcertcelebritymemorial concertselena
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo pardoned by Pres. Trump
Aubrey Huff excluded from Giants' 2010 World Series reunion
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Dwyane Wade on supporting trans daughter: 'Her family has her back'
CA lawmaker wants to make voting mandatory
'All clear' given at San Jose Diridon Station after bomb threat
Investigators say abducted 6-year-old SC girl died from asphyxiation
Show More
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada debate
SoCal man falls ill after Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine
Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others
More TOP STORIES News