Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars actors congratulate record-breaking NC astronaut Christina Koch

The record-breaking NASA Astronaut and NC State Alum Christina Koch got a special shoutout from two stars from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Kelly Marie Tran and Naomie Ackie sent their congratulatory message shortly after Koch broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

RELATED: NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch sets record for longest single spaceflight by a woman

"We hear that you (Christina Koch) are breaking the world record for the longest duration of space flight," said Ackie.

"By a woman. Yes, girl power!" Tran chimed in. "We're so inspired by your work."

Koch beat the record was 288 days set by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson by spending 289 days aboard the International Space Station.



NASA/International Space Station via Storyful contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnc state universitynasaastronautstar warsinternational space stationsciencewomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Die hard 49ers fans greet team in Seattle
Martinez News-Gazette prints final issue after 161 years
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
Pedestrian killed, marking 29th death in SJ this year
Wildfire victims face December 31 deadline to file PG&E claim
PG&E rates to increase in 2020
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Man gets 29 years to life for attacking Sonoma Co. deputies, barista
Rainy Sunday afternoon, dry weather for New Year's Eve
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
Crooks target outdoor home security cameras in San Jose
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
More TOP STORIES News