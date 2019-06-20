Star Wars Land

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge virtual queuing system: What you need to know

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Have you checked out Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland yet? The massive new land has been open for a few weeks. And now, Disneyland is unveiling changes to how you can check out the galaxy far, far away.

Here's what you need to know.

Starting June 24, a new "virtual queuing system" goes into effect.

Basically, on the day you're going to the park, you can use the Disneyland app to join a boarding group to save a virtual spot in line.

When it's your turn to enter - you'll get a push alert.

From that time, you'll have two hours to go inside Galaxy's Edge, and stay as long as you want.

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The system won't be in place every day, but when it is, you'll need to join a boarding group.

Another change - you'll now be able to use your credit card to make reservations the day of your visit for Savi's workshop and Oga's Cantina.

THE FOOD: Star Wars: Galaxy's edge offerS out-of-this-world eats and drinks
EMBED More News Videos

When it opens at Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will offer food and drinks fit for an entire planet of hungry smugglers, bounty hunters and droids.



Those reservations will also get you into Star Wars Land.

If you don't have the Disneyland app, you can still join a boarding group with your park admission ticket.

THE RIDE: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
EMBED More News Videos

Visitors to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy Edge can get behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon, making a smuggling run with the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy."



MORE STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE COVERAGE:

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a reflection of long partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm

Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Disney drops new details about park's food and merch

Details released on Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions

Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's Star Wars land

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimdisneygalaxy's edgedisneylandstar warsstar wars land
STAR WARS LAND
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew'
Disney World hikes annual pass prices
Marvel Land expansion coming to California Adventure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News