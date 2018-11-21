HOLIDAY

Stars visit their hometowns, give back in 'I'm Coming Home' on ABC Thanksgiving

Kristin Chenoweth, Daymond John and Jake Owen visit their roots this Thanksgiving. (GREG SPENCER/ABC)

What better time to visit your roots and give back to the people who shaped you than during Thanksgiving?

This Thanksgiving, watch award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth, country music star Jake Owen and entrepreneur from ABC's Shark Tank Daymond John each visit their childhood homes in a new special I'm Coming Home.


Chenoweth returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she visits her first home and high school.

She surprises students at Broken Arrow High School and reconnects with her former teachers in an emotional reunion.

Vero Beach, Florida, native and country music star Jake Owen takes you to where he first discovered his passion for music. He visits the Riverside Cafe where he first performed.



Meantime, Daymond John returns to Hollis, Queens, and his childhood home where he shares his inspirational journey to becoming a fashion industry pioneer.

He pays it forward at his former school, Bayside High School, where he donates computers and tablets.

In addition, you won't want to miss Nobody's Fool actress Tiffany Haddish and director Tyler Perry share their special Thanksgiving messages and memories of their childhood. They each share what going home means to them.

Don't miss "I'm Coming Home," executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg and Tom Leonardis, on Thursday night, November 22 at 10/9c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
