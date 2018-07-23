Stinky corpse flower in bloom at Conservatory of Flowers

You only have a few days to catch a whiff of a rare event in San Francisco.Suma the Titan began to open Sunday at Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park.The corpse flower is famous for the smell of rotting flesh it emits during peak bloom. The scent is to intended to attract pollinators.The corpse flower blooms only every seven to 10 years. It lasts for about three days.To accommodate the expected crowds, the Conservatory will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Wednesday.