STORMY DANIELS

Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club show, attorney says

EMBED </>More Videos

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been at the center of political controversy involving President Donald Trump, was arrested during a strip club performance in Ohio on Wednesday, her attorney said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By ABC7.com staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio --
Pornstar Stormy Daniels, who has been at the center of political controversy involving President Donald Trump, was arrested during a strip club performance in Ohio on Wednesday, her attorney said.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said his client was arrested in Columbus for "allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non-sexual manner."

He said her act was the same she was performed at nearly 100 strip clubs across the nation. She was appearing at a club called Sirens.

RELATED: Giuliani says Trump reimbursed Cohen for $130K payment to Stormy Daniels

Avenatti called the arrest politically motivated.

"This was a setup and politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta," Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

He said he expects her to be released on bail shortly and she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing touching.


Daniels has been engaged in a legal battle against Trump and his attorney over a nondisclosure agreement she says she signed before the 2016 election over her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. She says Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 as part of the agreement.

Daniels is suing Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating the agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair.

For more on Stormy Daniels, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticsarresttwitterstormy danielsu.s. & worldpolitical scandalOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORMY DANIELS
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after arrest at strip club, lawyer says
More stormy daniels
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News