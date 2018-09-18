ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour officiates Illinois wedding

Actor David Harbour made good on a promise to officiate a fan's wedding in Illinois this past weekend after she met his Twitter challenge.

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour made good on a promise to officiate a fan's wedding in Illinois this past weekend.

The actor responded to a fan's tweet in January asking what it would take to get him to officiate his wedding in September.

"125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony," Harbour replied. "I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece."

It took less than 24 hours for the tweet to reach the required threshold and when the wedding happened over the weekend in Springfield, Harbour was there. He even dressed as his "Stranger Things" character, police Chief Jim Hopper.


Harbour has issued and responded to social media challenges this year. He appeared in a high school student's senior yearbook photo after her request was retweeted 25,000 times.



He also took a trip to Antarctica with Greenpeace after the organization said they'd try to get him on their expedition if he got more than 200,000 retweets.



Harbour is nominated for an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Season three of "Stranger Things" is filming now.
