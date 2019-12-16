Summer: The Donna Summer Musical arrives at BroadwaySF

Dates

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir singer to dance floor diva.But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and an inspiration for every performer who followed.With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. Don't miss your chance to witness this thrilling production!DEC. 3 - DEC. 29, 2019SHN Golden Gate Theatre1 Taylor Street at Market & 6th StreetSan Francisco, CA 94102Clickfor more information.