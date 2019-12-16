bay area life

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical arrives at BroadwaySF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir singer to dance floor diva.

But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and an inspiration for every performer who followed.

With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. Don't miss your chance to witness this thrilling production!

Dates:
DEC. 3 - DEC. 29, 2019

Address:

SHN Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor Street at Market & 6th Street
San Francisco, CA 94102

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoentertainmentbay area lifemusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
What to eat at WinterFest 2019
Hillsdale Shopping Center updates its North Block
Debunking common flu shot myths
Grand opening of Hard Rock Sacramento
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raider fans look to 1st Vegas season after devastating Coliseum finale
SF Dungeness crab season begins after delay
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Mini Australian shepherd stolen from outside SF grocery store
Raider Nation says goodbye to team during last game at Coliseum
Raiders fall to Jaguars 20-16 in final game at Coliseum
Pixar's 'Wind' is metaphor for immigration, Korean family's fear and hope
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly tonight, sunny and dry tomorrow
Oakland Raiders fan gets ticket to final home game
Medical convention returning to San Francisco
Madison Bumgarner reaches 5-year, $85M deal with D-backs, sources say
Derek Carr booed as Raiders lose final game in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News