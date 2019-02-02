SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl halftime show to feature Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

ATLANTA --
It's official: Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL didn't confirm the band as its headliner until mid-January.

Typically one of the most fiercely sought gigs in music, the Super Bowl halftime show has this year been the subject of boycott and protest. Numerous acts have turned down the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, has said the NAACP asked performers who have signed up to reconsider their participation. More than 84,000 have signed an online petition urging Maroon 5 to withdraw from the Super Bowl "until the league changes their policy and support players' constitutional right to protest."

Billboard reported that Scott, who reportedly signed on in December, only agreed to perform if the NFL made a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice. With the NFL, Scott made a $500,000 donation to Van Jones' Dream Corps.

Before the game, R&B singer Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem. Actor Aarron Loggins will perform the anthem in sign language.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
