Arts & Entertainment

A$AP Rocky temporarily freed from Swedish jail pending announcement of verdict

ASAP Rocky performs at Cyndi Lauper's 8th Annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert at the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

STOCKHOLM -- A Swedish court has ruled that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects can be freed from detention until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their June 30 assault case will be announced.

It wasn't immediately clear from the decision Friday by Stockholm District Court whether the three suspects in a beating could leave the country.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier Friday that community service would be a proper punishment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentkanye westrappermusic newsu.s. & worldswedenpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO to ban plastic water bottle sales
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
WATCH TODAY: Housing Crisis Town Hall
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
AccuWeather Forecast: Modest warming begins today
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
$1,200 a month bunk beds aim to help ease SF's housing crisis
Show More
Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
EB I-80 reopens after big rig overturns in Pinole
With Authority: MLB Trade Deadline A Dud? Giants and A's Grades, Crying over Cartoons
Thousands honor victims, share stories in Gilroy
More TOP STORIES News