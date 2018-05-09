ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's house in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA --
The saying 'you can't go home again' doesn't apply to Rocky.

Sylvester Stallone is making the most of his time in Philadelphia while filming 'Creed 2.'

On Tuesday, Stallone posted video of himself visiting Rocky's home from the 1976 film. "While filming Creed 2, I took a trip back to the old neighborhood and visited Rocky's house. Join me in the Time Machine," he wrote on his Instagram page. "I don't know how many times I'll get a chance to visit this place, so maybe this is the last time I sit here on the Rocky steps," Stallone said.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone buys replica Rocky statue

He then recalled the memories that took place on the steps of the home. "I remember I did the scene with Adrian here. I said, 'Look at this face. This is the face you can trust. Someday they're going to put this face on a stamp.'"

After pointing at the 1818 address, he called the moment pretty fantastic.

"Some things come to an end. Some things don't. There's just no end to Rocky," Stallone said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentrockysylvester stallonecelebritymovie newsmovieu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News