Take a behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Join ABC7 for a behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soleil's big top show, VOLTA! "Find your free" as you watch this thrilling and spectacular program themed around extreme sports! The captivating story is about a game show contestant named Waz who has been blinded by fame and fortune. He starts a journey to find his true self by analyzing his memories and befriending a colorful group of characters who encourage him along the way.
VOLTA is about being true to oneself and fulfilling one's true potential. The story unfolds with thrilling acrobatics and aerial performances as well as ballet, rope skipping and even BMX bike riding. VOLTA is the 19th Cirque du Soleil production to visit San Francisco.
You can see VOLTA at the following locations:
San Francisco
Under the Big Top, AT&T Park
November 15, 2018- February 3rd, 2019
San Jose
Under the Big Top, Santa Clara County Fairgrounds
February 13, 2019 - March 10, 2019
For more information, go here.
Or, call: 1-877-9CIRQUE