Tales from Taylor Swift concert in Santa Clara

At @LevisStadium... #TaylorSwift was on fire! Literally, there were flames! (Video courtesy of my sister-in-law. Thanks Chandavone!) pic.twitter.com/BFfIi9Jrqd — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 12, 2018

Funny story from @LevisStadium: uncle brought his niece Taylor to #TaylorSwift concert. He said his worst fear is that he'll like it. :) pic.twitter.com/Vqr4YEYYWF — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 12, 2018

At @LevisStadium: these young ladies are hoping their #Getaway cars will get them backstage with #TaylorSwift! pic.twitter.com/sidjJIJXMl — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 12, 2018

Mom drove her daughter from Houghson, CA to #TaylorSwift concert at @LevisStadium w/o telling her where they were going! SURPRISE! pic.twitter.com/FixjGlb72N — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 12, 2018

Taylor Swift took over Santa Clara Friday night -- putting on a show at Levi's Stadium as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.Approximately 50,000 people were in attendance.Fans of all ages showed up wearing Taylor Swift t-shirts, bright red lipstick and tutus.Many brought handmade signs professing their love for the pop singer.Lily Ashrafi and Fiona Debernardi, of Pleasanton, were wearing homemade cardboard "Getaway Cars" in honor of the song of the same name. They hoped to get Swift's attention and a much-coveted invitation to a backstage party known as the Rep Room.Vanessa Barron brought her 10 year old daughter, Natalie, all the way from Houghson, California.It was a surprise! Natalie didn't know their destination until they arrived."I was shocked," said Natalie. "She's a very awesome person and I like her music."Eli Lipscomb looked a little out of place-as did many dads who were clearly only there to please their daughters.But Lipscomb is an uncle.He brought his 7-year-old niece, Taylor."My sister asked me if I wanted to go to a concert with my little niece and I said yeah. And then she said, Taylor Swift," Lipscomb said with a laugh.So, he was tricked into it. But, he said he'd do anything for his niece."I'm dreading that I'm actually going to really like it. And maybe kind of dreading seeing someone I know. Or maybe being interviewed in T.V. and a lot of people seeing me at the Taylor Swiftconcert."