Taylor Swift ramps up countdown clues ahead of 4.26 reveal

By Noelle Brennan
Are you ready for it? 'Swifties,' rejoice - the countdown is almost over.

At midnight on Friday, we'll finally know what Taylor Swift has been hinting at with her countdown and cryptic clues that have had the internet buzzing for weeks.

The delicate, pastel-themed photos she's been posting to her social media feeds, with the simple caption '4.26,' have sent fans around the world into a guessing-game frenzy.

On Wednesday, she revealed a new '4.26' glitter-filled Instagram filter in the same ethereal style.

Swift has a big reputation for dropping mysterious hints ahead of new music and announcements and leaving her fans to decipher their meaning. It has proven to be a successful strategy in drumming up suspense and chatter ahead of album releases in the past.

In 2017, leading up to the release of the first single off the singer's Reputation album, the internet spent weeks obsessing over the moody snake clues she had carefully peppered across her timeline and wondering what her end game could be.

Now, there is no trace of the dark, Reputation aesthetic on her official website - just enchanting, cotton candy colors and the same live countdown clock that she debuted to her 116 million Instagram followers exactly thirteen days before revealing whatever she has up her sleeve.

If it is new music Swift releases in this next chapter, it will be her first since leaving Big Machine Label Group and signing with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.
